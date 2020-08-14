New OSU police chief resigns

Alexander went on to say that the university will proceed with its plans to hire and train its own police force by the end of the year and will immediately launch a nationwide search for a new chief. Paul Odenthal, OSU’s associate vice president for administration, will serve as interim head of the Department of Public Safety.

Rodriguez could not be reached for comment on Friday, but OSU spokesman Steve Clark confirmed that Rodriguez has decided to go back to Connecticut.

“He made a personal decision, as I understand it, to return to the East Coast, where his family is,” Clark said.

Clark also reaffirmed the university’s decision to hire approximately 14 sworn officers (the same as the number of state troopers that currently patrol the campus) and that the campus police would be authorized to carry firearms.

“We’re very committed to that,” Clark said.

That decision comes in the face of strenuous opposition from some members of the campus community who argue that having armed police on campus will do little to address safety issues and could be traumatic to some people, particularly students of color, in the aftermath of the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.