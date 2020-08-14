New OSU police chief resigns

The head of Oregon State University’s fledgling police force has submitted his resignation before it even had a chance to get off the ground, but university officials say the department will still begin operations as scheduled on Jan. 1.
Edgar Rodriguez, a retired state trooper who previously oversaw the campus police force at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, was hired in May to oversee the formation of an armed police force at OSU that is supposed to take over campus law enforcement duties after the end of the year, when the university’s service contract with the Oregon State Police is set to expire.
The Oregon State Police cut ties with OSU following criticism of the agency’s handling of an October incident in which a Black student who was stopped for riding her bicycle on the wrong side of the street was arrested, handcuffed and taken to jail.
OSP agreed to continue providing law enforcement services while the university worked to stand up its own police force, but the extension runs out Dec. 31. The university is still in the process of hiring its first licensed police officers.
Oregon State University President F. King Alexander announced in an email to the campus community Thursday night that Rodriguez will be stepping down as interim associate vice president for public safety and chief of police effective next Friday.
Alexander went on to say that the university will proceed with its plans to hire and train its own police force by the end of the year and will immediately launch a nationwide search for a new chief. Paul Odenthal, OSU’s associate vice president for administration, will serve as interim head of the Department of Public Safety.
Rodriguez could not be reached for comment on Friday, but OSU spokesman Steve Clark confirmed that Rodriguez has decided to go back to Connecticut.
“He made a personal decision, as I understand it, to return to the East Coast, where his family is,” Clark said.
Clark also reaffirmed the university’s decision to hire approximately 14 sworn officers (the same as the number of state troopers that currently patrol the campus) and that the campus police would be authorized to carry firearms.
“We’re very committed to that,” Clark said.
That decision comes in the face of strenuous opposition from some members of the campus community who argue that having armed police on campus will do little to address safety issues and could be traumatic to some people, particularly students of color, in the aftermath of the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.
On Friday, half a dozen people representing organizations including Defund OSU, We Can Do the Work and the United Academics of Oregon State University addressed a virtual meeting of the OSU Board of Trustees to demand that the university drop plans for an armed police force.
Clark said those concerns have been heard and that OSU intends to provide additional funding for counseling and other services.
“The university is committed to not only having a licensed law enforcement department but also to increasing funding for programs being asked to be expanded on campus,” he said.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
