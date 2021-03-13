New Nova Health clinic opens in Lebanon

Linn County’s newest urgent and primary care clinic opened in Lebanon on March 1 — the latest local branch for regional provider Nova Health. The opening marks an expansion of the company’s targeted efforts to bring more healthcare services to rural communities.

Currently, the clinic is only for urgent care patients, though its primary care services are slated to begin on April 15. Nova Health says that its venture into Linn County is due to a need for more health services in the rural parts of the county and state.

“We are expanding up and down the I-5 corridor or other areas we find are classified as rural and have a need,” said Stephanie Rhoades, Vice President of Operations for Nova Health.

The Lebanon location is Nova Health’s first clinic in Linn or Benton counties. The next closest location is in Junction City in Lane County. Another new primary and urgent care clinic is also opening in Dallas, Oregon in late April.

The company also operates in Washington, Montana, Wyoming and Colorado — those last two being the most recent expansions into new states. Nova Health’s first locations in Oregon were in Eugene and Springfield, but it also operates clinics in Roseburg, Cottage Grove, Klamath Falls, Veneta, Pleasant Hill, Oak Ridge and Florence.