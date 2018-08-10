Albany's newest fire station will have a three-person crew when it opens this fall in Millersburg, the Albany City Council decided Wednesday.
Councilors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution establishing an additional three full-time positions for the station after Millersburg councilors agreed to the additional $300,000 to pay for them.
Station 15 will be established in a manufactured home building to be installed in early September on Conser Road across from Millersburg City Hall.
It will start with a two-person crew per 24-hour shift and switch to three in November, Albany Fire Chief John Bradner said. That's because the funding from Millersburg will cover only eight months of service to start, although he said the city believes it will be able to fully fund the firefighter positions moving forward.
Having three personnel means the station can staff a full engine company instead of running a smaller brush rig without ladders or other materials more suited for fighting structure fires, Bradner told the council.
Albany has provided coverage to Millersburg since 1974, but only to the south part of town. Jefferson covered the north until this year, when Millersburg asked to contract with a single entity for coverage of the entire city and requested Albany be the provider.
The Albany City Council approved the change in April, signing off on a new, 10-year intergovernmental agreement with Millersburg.
Full coverage began in July. That month, Bradner said, Albany responded to 17 calls throughout Millersburg, eight of which were in the former coverage area and nine in the expanded part.
Of the nine, six were medical calls and three were for fires, Bradner said.
In other business Wednesday, the council:
- Agreed to annex two parcels of land, an 8.41-acre parcel at 5188 Columbus St. S.E. owned by Mennonite Services Northwest, and a 76.33-acre parcel east of Mennonite Village owned by Mennonite Home of Albany, for expansion of the village's senior independent and assisted living facility.
- Voted 5-1, with Councilor Rich Kellum dissenting both times, to authorize special procurement processes for the Albany Fire Department to purchase a Woolridge boat and an AlumaPro rescue watercraft to replace and upgrade the department's water rescue equipment. Kellum voted no because he said he believed the department would better serve taxpayers by purchasing any needed equipment for watercraft it already owns.
- Joined the Albany Police Department in honoring Sgt Juston Alexander and Officer Alex Johnson, and officers Mike Wood and Koddie Lowery, with Lifesaving Merit Awards. The two pairs of law enforcement officers each saved the lives of men threatening to harm themselves earlier this year by physically restraining them from jumping from the Lyon Street Bridge and from the Pacific Boulevard Overpass.
