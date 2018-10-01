MILLERSBURG — Albany's newest fire station looks a lot like an ordinary four-bedroom house.
In fact, that was the goal for the Albany Fire Department and the city of Millersburg in siting Station 15 in a double-wide manufactured home at 3360 Conser Road, Millersburg.
Millersburg is paying for the building, which is expected to be in place for a couple of years until a permanent home is built. No site for the permanent station has been chosen yet and plans aren't in place, but the idea is for the city to someday sell the manufactured home, Chief John Bradner said. That means it makes sense to keep it as homelike as possible.
Three of the bedrooms in Station 15 will be used as sleeping quarters by the three-person crew that will staff each of the three shifts. The fourth will be an office.
An engine and a brush rig will be housed in the apparatus bay behind the station for the first month, then just an engine, Bradner said. No ambulance: That will come from Station 13 in North Albany when necessary.
The station is expected to be ready to handle its first emergency calls this week, Bradner said.
On a nonemergency basis, visitors can get a look at the new station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, as part of the fire department's annual Treasure Hunt.
Participants in this year's Treasure Hunt are Station 15, Station 11 in downtown Albany, the Albany Police Department at 2600 Pacific Blvd. SW and the Tangent Rural Fire District at 32053 Birdfoot Drive in Tangent.
Families are invited to start at any of the locations, grab a map to the others, then get all of them stamped while participating in activities at each. Completed maps can be turned in for a chance to win a fire engine or police car ride to school.
Tangent is offering fire engine rides at this year's Treasure Hunt, while the Police Department will let visitors dust for fingerprints and visit with K-9 dogs. Station 11 will give tours while 15 will have engine and ambulance displays and Ranger 11 ATV rides. All four locations will offer treats.
Treasure Hunt Day is a way of making community connections without having to involve an emergency, said Sandy Roberts, public information officer for the Albany Fire Department.
"Most of our calls, we are coming on someone's not-so-good day," she said. "We want kids to know this is a safe place."
Albany has provided fire coverage to Millersburg since 1974, but only to the south part of town. Jefferson covered the north until this year, when Millersburg asked to contract with a single entity for coverage of the entire city and requested Albany be the provider.
The Albany City Council agreed to a new, 10-year intergovernmental agreement with Millersburg this past spring, and full coverage began in July. Jefferson still has a station nearby to cover calls outside the city.
Bradner said 47 calls have come in since July 1. It's not a huge number, he said, but the community is growing — and it's a lot quicker to respond when you have a station in town.
Having the building will aid community connections with Millersburg, too, Roberts said. Just like in Albany, Millersburg residents can come to the new station for bike helmets, life jackets, help inspecting their smoke alarms or information about other community services.
Lt. Steven Lehman, who will work out of the new station, said he's looking forward to meeting business owners and talking with people in industrial jobs so both sides can match names to faces before an emergency situation.
He said he's excited to be a part of opening a new station. "You don't get to do that every day."