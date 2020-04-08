New Linus Pauling director named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The leader of Oregon State University’s Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health and internationally recognized expert in the study of nutrients and chronic disease, Emily Ho, has been named the next endowed chair and director of the university’s Linus Pauling Institute. Dr. Ho, a principal investigator at the institute since 2005 and on the faculty of OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences since 2003, will assume the director position on July 1. Dr. Ho will succeed Richard van Breemen, who will step down June 30.

Earning a Ph.D. in human nutrition at Ohio State University after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nutrition sciences from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, Dr. Ho has directed the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventative Health since 2012. She became a full professor in Oregon State’s School of Biological and population Health Sciences the following year.