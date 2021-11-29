New Linn and Benton COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend

There were 2,598 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Oregon Health Authority, dating back to Thursday because new reports were not generated on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

There was one new death reported in Benton County and two new deaths in Linn County.

Per OHA’s online dashboards, 32 new cases of the disease were reported in Benton County since Thanksgiving and 123 reported in Linn County. There have now been 6,083 cases reported in Benton County, with 38 deaths.

Linn County has recorded 14,610 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 179 cumulative deaths.

Oregon's 5,137th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old Linn County man who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed by OHA.

Oregon's 5,138th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 5,140th death is a 78-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan in Corvallis. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

There were 27 new deaths added to the statewide toll, bringing the total number of Oregonians who have died due to the disease to 5,116. The cumulative caseload statewide now sits at 387,485.

There are 396 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 91 of them in intensive care unit beds.

Federal numbers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nationwide data on COVID-19. It reports that there were 31,077 new cases, bringing the national total to more than 48 million. There were also 104 new deaths reported, bringing the overall death toll to 776,703.

The CDC reports that 74.5% of all people aged 5 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In Oregon, there are just fewer than 3 million people who have received at least one dose, with about 286,000 still in the process of completing their vaccination series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0