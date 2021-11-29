 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New Linn and Benton COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend

  • 0
Pfizer COVID Pill 23

This image provided by Pfizer shows boxes for its new COVID-19 pill. In Oregon, more than 2.9 million individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

 PFIZER VIA AP

There were 2,598 new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Oregon Health Authority, dating back to Thursday because new reports were not generated on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

There was one new death reported in Benton County and two new deaths in Linn County.

Per OHA’s online dashboards, 32 new cases of the disease were reported in Benton County since Thanksgiving and 123 reported in Linn County. There have now been 6,083 cases reported in Benton County, with 38 deaths.

Linn County has recorded 14,610 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 179 cumulative deaths.

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company's one-shot vaccine. While the company said it submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.Last month, the FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizers vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability to COVID-19. Its part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to shore up protection amid the delta variant and potential waning vaccine immunity.Government advisers backed the extra Pfizer shots, but they also worried about creating confusion for tens of millions of other Americans who received the Moderna and J&J shots. U.S. officials don't recommend mixing and matching different vaccine brands.The FDA is convening its outside panel of advisers next week to review booster data from both J&J and Moderna. Its the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month.J&J previously released data suggesting its vaccine remains highly effective against COVID-19 at least five months after vaccination, demonstrating 81% effectiveness against hospitalizations in the U.S.But company research shows a booster dose at either two or six months revved up immunity even further. Data released last month showed giving a booster at two months provided 94% protection against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 infection. The company has not yet released clinical data on a six-month booster shot.FDA advisers will review studies from the company and other researchers next Friday and vote on whether to recommend boosters.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Oregon's 5,137th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old Linn County man who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed by OHA.

Oregon's 5,138th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. 

Oregon's 5,140th death is a 78-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 23 at Good Samaritan in Corvallis. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. 

People are also reading…

There were 27 new deaths added to the statewide toll, bringing the total number of Oregonians who have died due to the disease to 5,116. The cumulative caseload statewide now sits at 387,485.

There are 396 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 91 of them in intensive care unit beds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Federal numbers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nationwide data on COVID-19. It reports that there were 31,077 new cases, bringing the national total to more than 48 million. There were also 104 new deaths reported, bringing the overall death toll to 776,703.

The CDC reports that 74.5% of all people aged 5 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In Oregon, there are just fewer than 3 million people who have received at least one dose, with about 286,000 still in the process of completing their vaccination series.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News