The Corvallis School District will be bringing its latest plans for the new Lincoln Elementary School to a community meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the school at 110 SE Alexander Ave., will feature plans that have not yet been seen by the school board or the design committee that has been providing input on the new building, which is currently projected to cost about $38 million.
The new school building for Lincoln is just one of the projects that are part of the district’s $200 million facilities bond, which was approved by voters in May 2018.
At the Corvallis School Board meeting in June this year, staff presented plans for rebuilding the school on the back side of the site of the existing Lincoln school, with primary grade classrooms, a dining area, a gym and a library on the first floor and grades two through five on the second floor.
Kim Patten, facilities and transportation director for the district, said none of the district’s design advisory committees met over the summer, but district maintenance staff, architects and engineers have been working to finalize design development packages for Lincoln and other schools.
Patten said the meeting will cover the Lincoln site design, floor plan and next steps in the process. District construction timelines show construction of the new Lincoln beginning in April 2020, the new school opening in the fall of 2021 and demolition of the old school continuing into November of that year.
Patten said other schools in the design process this summer include Hoover Elementary School, which will also get a new building with a similar floor plan to Lincoln; Garfield Elementary School, which is getting a major expansion; and Crescent Valley, which will get expanded classrooms and new covered outdoor work areas for hands-on programs such as shop class.
And the development of designs for those schools is just a part of the work the district is doing on bond projects this summer: the district is also doing seismic upgrades at Jefferson, Adams and Wilson elementary schools; resurfacing tracks at Corvallis High School and Linus Pauling and Cheldelin middle schools; and installing a new artificial turf field and a resurfaced track at Crescent Valley High School.
Patten said the seismic projects are going smoothly and are on or ahead of schedule.
“We anticipate being ready for the start of school,” she said.
She said the resurfacing projects at Corvallis High and Linus Pauling are already complete and the track at Cheldelin should be surfaced the last week of August.
Patten said the only unexpected cost changes to these projects involved the new turf field at Crescent Valley. Problems with soil conditions added an extra $30,000 to the project, she said, but work is now back on track.
The contract for the field approved by the school board in May originally had a budget of just under $400,000.
District staff members are also preparing to present a bond update at the school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the district office at 1555 SW 35th St.
Meeting materials include some detail about how students have been involved in the process this summer: Architects and contractors working for the district have been employing students as interns and students from Crescent Valley have presented design suggestions to the architects working on their school. A new round of internships with some of the construction contractors is planned for this fall.
The Wenaha Group, the district’s project management firm, has also been developing curriculum for teachers to use school construction as a way to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts. Wenaha staff members plan to present the curriculum to teachers and administrators before school starts.