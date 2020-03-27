New Lebanon website connects community needs with providers

The City of Lebanon has created a community website to request support and for volunteers and groups with resources to match them for community needs. The website, intended for Lebanon residents, is to assist in organizing disaster preparedness and relief.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the needs of the community, the site will allow providers and other groups to post services, donation collections, volunteer management and assistance that is available for residents. The site is being provided as a service for the community to come together and share information. Every effort will be made to insure the legitimacy of organizations offering assistance, however, individuals seeking services are advised to check all resources being offered.

To access the community website or to create an organization profile, visit www.lebanon.recovers.org. To create an organization profile, click on the gray button in the top right corner that says “I represent a local organization.” A quick help video is available at http://youtu.be/b4ei5JEfpg4.

To learn more about Recovers and how these sites have helped other communities, visit www.recovers.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0