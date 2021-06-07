New Leadership Corvallis class set to start

Leadership Corvallis is recruiting its next class, which will have a hybrid structure of both online and in-person meetings.

There are 10 classes, which begin in September. Morning class activities will occur virtually via Zoom and afternoon sessions will take place in-person at socially distanced locations throughout the Corvallis area. Each session will be held on the second Thursday of each month (except June, which will be the first Thursday) and begin at 9 a.m. and end by 5 p.m.

Class members will interact with leaders across the Corvallis community and gain a deeper understanding of the local businesses, government, social services, arts, education and natural resources in the Corvallis area. Participants should expect a mix of panel interviews, group discussion, small-group breakout chats and tours throughout the community.

Session content will include the standard Leadership Corvallis curriculum and elements designed to help emerging leaders understand and navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and engage in the evolving conversation around racial justice, diversity and equity in the community.

Registration is $195 per person, which includes a $25 application fee. Several individuals and organizations have provided scholarship funds to ensure everyone who wants to participate can. For more information and to apply visit: https://www.leadershipcorvallis.com/application/.

