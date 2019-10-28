ABOUT THE BILL

Here is a look at the key elements of HB 2001:

Section 2: By June 30, 2022 Oregon cities with more than 25,000 population (such as Albany and Corvallis) must allow “middle housing” — duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, cottage clusters and townhouses — in what were previous single-family-only zones. By June 30. 2021 cities with populations between 10,000 and 25,000 (such as Lebanon) must allow duplexes in single-family-zones.