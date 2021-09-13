New GAPS transportation center finally underway

Cindy Moran can't wait to come out of the supply closet.

The transportation supervisor for Greater Albany Public Schools is currently sharing the transportation center's storage space with the operations supervisor as an office because it's the only place big enough for desks to be 6 feet apart, minimizing potential contact in the age of the novel coronavirus.

All the center's office staff have moved upstairs, which was the bus garage's training room, so desks could spread out. But when the school district finally finishes its new transportation center — scheduled for next year — there will be plenty of room to grow.

After more than a decade of planning, the new transportation center is taking shape on property the district owns at 2485 S.W. Ferry St.

Crews have brought in dozens of truckloads of rock, dug out a detention pond for stormwater runoff and will soon be putting in the wiring and plumbing for a 43,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building.

"We're hoping to have buses roll out of here in the fall of '22," said Skip Hamilton of HMK Company, the senior project manager.

The district has 80 buses and 11 vans on site, compared to 50 buses and two vans when Moran started 25 years ago.