New flood watch issued for mid-valley, snow expected in Cascades foothills

Water remained high at some mid-Willamette Valley locations on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has issued another flood watch for Linn and Benton counties from 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, through 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, as heavy rains and snowmelt may cause rivers and streams to rise.

But there’s still plenty of snow in the forecast, with a winter weather advisory for the Cascades foothills and a winter storm warning in effect for mountain passes on Wednesday, according to the agency.

High water

The Marys River near Philomath reached its major flood level of 21 feet on Monday, Jan. 3 and stayed above its flood level of 20 feet on Tuesday, Jan. 4, National Weather Service river forecasts show. That waterway is expected to dip below its flood stage on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but stay above bankfull until Sunday, Jan. 9.

The Luckiamute River at Suver crested just above its flood stage of 27 feet on Tuesday and is expected to dip below its action stage of 25 feet on Thursday before climbing back up above bankfull on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Long Tom River at Monroe rose to just above action stage on Tuesday.

The Willamette River at Harrisburg is expected to rise to its action stage and spill over its banks on Friday, Jan. 7, according to National Weather Service river forecasts.

The Willamette River wasn’t expected to pose problems now in Corvallis or Albany.

The flood watch notice includes much of northwest Oregon, including the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains. It comes on the heels of a flood watch that was issued for 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday.

Heavy rains are expected late Wednesday through Thursday combined with rising snow levels, according to the National Weather Service.

Rivers of greatest concern for flooding in Oregon are those that drain the Coast Range.

Snow in the hills

The Cascades foothills including Sweet Home also are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Areas could see 5-10 inches of snow. The snow level was expected to hover at about 1,500 feet on Tuesday night, then slowly rise to 2,500, according to the National Weather Service.

While travel could be difficult in the Cascades foothills, it may be extremely challenging in the Cascade Mountains as a winter storm warning remains in effect through Wednesday. About 10 to 20 inches of snow are expected at higher elevations, including Tombstone Pass on Highway 20. Highway 20 and Highway 26 remained closed on Tuesday night due to heavy snowfall, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

