Hollingsworth & Vose is in the final stages of a project to upgrade the air pollution control equipment at its South Corvallis glass fiber plant.
A family-owned manufacturing firm headquartered in Massachusetts, Hollingsworth & Vose has 14 locations in half a dozen countries. The Corvallis plant, located at 1115 SE Crystal Lake Drive, employs about 140 people and makes glass fiber for use in specialty products such as battery separators and clean room air filters.
In 2015, state environmental regulators determined that the Corvallis site had been operating under the wrong class of air pollution permit for nearly 20 years and had been putting out much higher levels of fluoride and carbon monoxide than its permit allowed. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined H&V but allowed it to continue operating while it applied for new permits that would allow the higher emission levels.
As the company was beginning the application process, it held a number of community meetings with neighbors, many of whom were concerned about inhaling tiny glass fibers and other airborne particulates.
In part to address those concerns while also positioning itself to meet potentially stricter health-based emissions limits being developed by the state, H&V announced plans to replace its old wet scrubber pollution control system with 18 brand-new ceramic dry filtration units.
The work began with the installation of a test unit in June 2017. Since then, all 18 of the new filtration units have been installed, company officials say. Sixteen are fully operational, and the other two should come on line in the next few weeks after final testing is finished.
“We’re about 95 percent complete,” plant manager Cindy Frost said.
The new pollution control equipment, which cost about $7.8 million, is expected to eliminate 99 percent of all filterable particulates, significantly cut fluoride emissions and reduce noise levels from the operation. And because it’s a dry system, it should also slash water use by 80 to 90 percent and virtually eliminate the visible steam plume from the plant, according to company officials.
Based on preliminary test results, the company says, the new units are performing up to expectations.
“They’re working quite well,” engineering manager Dan Kellom said.
The new pollution control units are massive, each one weighing 77,000 pounds and standing more than two stories tall. A 350-ton crane was used to lower them into place.
Contractors on the project included Forslund Crane Service, Bender Mechanical Services, M&W Electric, Sheet Metal Solutions Inc., Triple C Construction and E.D. Hughes Excavating.
Here’s how the system works:
Powerful fans draw emissions produced by the two glass plants on the H&V site into the filtration units through big metal air ducts.
Pollutants are drawn through the ceramic filter, which is coated with a lime solution as a bulking agent. When the flow of air is interrupted, the lime-coated particulates drop into a large bag for disposal. Each week, several truckloads of particulates are sent to the Coffin Butte Landfill.
The system is “a big vacuum cleaner with a very efficient filter,” Kellom said.
One thing the new equipment won’t do is reduce carbon monoxide emissions from the plant.
“Carbon monoxide is a product of incomplete combustion,” said Karen White-Fallon, the DEQ permit writer for the plant. “Therefore the way to reduce carbon monoxide is to optimize their combustion process, and their combustion process is unique.”
She added that the company’s modeling indicates its current carbon monoxide levels will fall below the requirements of the permits it’s applying for, but that will have to be validated by the DEQ. The state agency is in the process of evaluating two rounds of test data gathered by H&V using its new ceramic filters.
The company has until Nov. 30 to apply for a “prevention of significant degradation” permit, a preliminary step toward obtaining a Title V permit.
“They must show they won’t degrade air quality or violate the national ambient air quality standards,” White-Fallon said.
“In Hollingsworth & Vose’s case, they have to show that whatever carbon monoxide they’re releasing does not damage the airshed.”
Once that application is in, a series of community meetings and public hearings will be scheduled to let area residents weigh in on specifics of the new pollution control plan. If all goes well, White-Fallon said, the company could be operating under an approved Title V permit in another six months to a year.
Frost said the company could have met its new permit requirements by simply maintaining its old wet scrubber system, but that wouldn’t have produced the same reductions in fluoride and particulate emissions.
“We had a choice,” the H&V plant manager said.
“The choice was to listen to the community and improve, and we chose to do that. If we’re going to be a neighbor and we want to be a neighbor for 20 years, we can’t do what we’ve always done.”
Meanwhile, work is also proceeding on other improvements at the H&V site.
More than 40 sequoia trees that had posed problems for power lines and sidewalks have been removed from the plant’s Crystal Lake Drive frontage. A new section of sidewalk has been built, and a sound-reducing wall of acoustical blocks (concrete blocks filled with glass-fiber matting) has been erected.
The next step in the project will be the completion of a decorative wrought-iron fence and the planting of new trees and shrubs.
Frost said that work should be finished by early spring, and additional landscaping along the plant’s eastern boundary is planned for the following year.