New display honors Skirvins, Philomath history

Bob Lillie, a retired Oregon State University geology professor, transferred many of the maps and graphics from his book on Marys Peak, “Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak,” to the panels.

Panoramic photos by Marys Peak advocate Phil Hays are used to show the peaks to the east and west of the mountain. Lillie drills down into the subduction zone to show both how the mountain and its fellows were born and made and how the geology of the region threatens the mid-valley with a major earthquake.

Marlyn Weaver points out why the topography of Western Oregon made it so perfect for growing trees.

Lillie also noted that Marys Peak is so durable and almost impervious to erosion at its summit because it is made of basalt and gabbro, with gabbro also visible as an anchor rock in the bases for the panels.

Judy Rycraft-Juntunen, an author and expert on the Kalapuya people, helped assemble photographs for the panels from the Benton County Historical Society collection.

“One of the exciting things about an exhibition like this,” she said, “is that it introduces people to things that they might not otherwise see. So many things happened in this place.”