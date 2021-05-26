New display honors Skirvins, Philomath history

When Bud Thomas’ horse made out of horseshoes was installed near the entrance to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds about three years ago, the intent always was for the pony to wind up with a bit of company.
"Always" is now a reality.
Volunteers — the five who helped start the project grew to more than 100, in typical Philomath fashion — have installed eight panels on the site on South 13th Street that display the region’s history in interesting and compelling ways.
The panels also honor Paul and Lola Skirvin, the residents who donated the land for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds.
“This land meant so much to them,” said Deb Weaver, one of the project volunteers. “They helped create Philomath, and I think it is wonderful to get people involved in their history. I hope young people will pay attention to it.”
“We felt that there needed to be something down there to thank them — and the volunteers. All of the projects were group efforts,” said her husband, Marlyn Weaver.
The panels sit in solid steel frames with a clear coating over the photos and factoids that hopefully will give them decades of life.
And there were several experts at the site Tuesday to discuss the significance of various periods of Philomath and mid-valley history.
Bob Lillie, a retired Oregon State University geology professor, transferred many of the maps and graphics from his book on Marys Peak, “Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak,” to the panels.
Panoramic photos by Marys Peak advocate Phil Hays are used to show the peaks to the east and west of the mountain. Lillie drills down into the subduction zone to show both how the mountain and its fellows were born and made and how the geology of the region threatens the mid-valley with a major earthquake.
Marlyn Weaver points out why the topography of Western Oregon made it so perfect for growing trees.
Lillie also noted that Marys Peak is so durable and almost impervious to erosion at its summit because it is made of basalt and gabbro, with gabbro also visible as an anchor rock in the bases for the panels.
Judy Rycraft-Juntunen, an author and expert on the Kalapuya people, helped assemble photographs for the panels from the Benton County Historical Society collection.
“One of the exciting things about an exhibition like this,” she said, “is that it introduces people to things that they might not otherwise see. So many things happened in this place.”
Given Philomath’s history it’s not surprising that a strong swath of the information on the panels is devoted to the timber industry.
The photos range from a classic Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. shot of a 110-foot-long piece of lumber crafted from a tree that fell during the 1962 Columbus Day Storm to a picture of mill ponds near Bald Hill in the 1960s that sloshed logs on land now occupied by the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Especially memorable was listening to Lillie, Marlyn Weaver and Gary Blanchard of Starker Forests discussing the legendary 8-mile flume that used to run rough-cut timber down from the Marys Peak foothills to the Georgia-Pacific mill in Philomath.
The flume, which was made out of wood, was built from 1903-05, said Blanchard. Lillie noted that its builders used every trick in the book to keep the grade of the flume running at a maximum of 1%-2% to prevent the timber from building up too good a head of steam.
Blanchard was asked if any sections of the flume still are extant.
“No,” he said, “but lots of people along the flume used the lumber to build their barns.”
Blanchard also came up with a good summary of the value of the project.
“There is no other place in the community that offers this much access to this kind of information,” he said.
