New details emerge in rodeo killing south of Albany

After a fight at a rodeo south of Albany, security escorted a man involved to his pickup, and Hector Cisneros came out to the truck and started yelling. The man pulled out a pistol, pointed it through the open driver’s side window and fired once before the pickup quickly left the scene, a witness told law enforcement.
When Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found Cisneros dead, the body of the 24-year-old Corvallis resident lying in the gravel parking lot.
Pedro Martinez-Carillo, 19, of Independence, has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death, which was reported shortly after 10 p.m. July 18 in the 32700 block of Old Highway 34.
Martinez-Carillo was arraigned on the single charge in Linn County Circuit Court on July 20, and Judge Michael Wynhausen ruled that he should be held without bail in the Linn County Jail.
A hearing scheduled for Friday was canceled, and the next court appearance in the matter has been set for Aug. 11.
Attorney Jeffrey Jones, who is part of Martinez-Carillo’s retained defense team, said in a brief interview on Monday morning that it was premature to comment about the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, a group of people assisted deputies the night of the killing by identifying Martinez-Carillo as the shooter that night.
One of the witnesses said that Martinez-Carillo had bought a new white Dodge Ram pickup in Brooks earlier in the day. Another witness showed authorities an Instagram post that showed a male, purportedly Martinez-Carillo, posing in front of a door with a short-barreled rifle held up at his shoulder, the affidavit states.
Authorities conducted research on Martinez-Carillo early the morning of July 19. At about 1:45 p.m. that day, Jones called LCSO, talked with a supervisor, and arranged for Martinez-Carillo to turn himself in at the Linn County Jail. Martinez-Carillo was taken into custody at about 2:45 p.m. July 19.
