New date set for Lebanon Strawberry Festival

Organizers of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival announced Thursday that this year's event is being postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place.

The new dates for the 111th edition of the festival are July 2-5.

“Although we are disappointed that the traditional weekend for the festival is not ideal for this year under the current circumstances, we are passionate about providing an opportunity for the community to come together, to heal and celebrate in July,” stated Cindy Kerby, 2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Chairperson.

The festival will have additional hand washing stations and sanitary plans in place to continue to keep the community safe after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Updates will be posted frequently on the festival Facebook page and website www.lebanonstrawberryfestival.com.

The new date for the festival overlaps the traditional Star Spangled Celebration. On July 4, the festival will feature a concert by country music artist James Otto followed by a fireworks show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0