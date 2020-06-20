New COVID-19 cases reported in Benton and Linn County Saturday

  • Updated
coronavirus-swab-testing-stock

A health official uses a swab test on a possible coronavirus patient.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

A handful of local COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday. 

The Oregon Health Authority announced 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 6,750.

Of those 178 cases, two were in Benton County and one was in Linn County. That brings the total Benton County case count to 68, while Linn has seen 128 cases. 

The largest uptick seen in Saturday’s report came in Washington County, which has 37 new cases. Multnomah (34) Marion (30) and Lincoln (23) counties also had large surges. 

OHA reported one death. A 53-year-old man from Morrow County passed away at his residence on June 18. He had underlying medical conditions. 

The state also released its weekly testing update, which showed 27,671 tests were reported in Oregon during the week. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent. For reference, the national average rate is 10 percent. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

