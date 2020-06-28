New COVID-19 cases in Oregon top 200 again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday – the third straight day the state has surpassed 200 cases.

Since Friday, Oregon has added 774 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

None of the new cases announced by the state on Sunday was from Linn or Benton counties.

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 202. The state now has 7,818 cases of COVID-19, as well as 223,317 negative tests for the illness.

Linn County has 140 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, while Benton County has 82 cases and five deaths.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon, the United States has 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 and 125,484 deaths from the illness.

Out of Oregon’s total caseload, 1,022 individuals were hospitalized at some point due to the novel coronavirus. Currently, there are 149 individuals hospitalized with confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and that figure includes 35 people on ventilators, according to OHA data.

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis had 11 suspected and confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the week ending June 21. (Samaritan Lebanon Community hospital was among the facilities listed as having 1-9 COVID-19 cases for that week.)

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

