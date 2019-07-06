Before becoming the Corvallis Fire Department's new fire chief, Kenneth McCarthy was a deputy chief with the San Jose Fire Department, serving the 10th largest city in the country in a department with 800 professional firefighters.
So why come to Corvallis for a department with just 75 people when fully staffed?
“I wanted to try my hand at being chief before I retired,” said McCarthy, who started with San Jose in 1996 as a firefighter/ paramedic. Since the department had recently hired a new fire chief, McCarthy said he knew he would have to look around for that opportunity. He knew he wanted to be in the Pacific Northwest and liked the Corvallis opportunity when it came up.
“I was very picky about where I went,” he said.
McCarthy said since the children of some close friends attended Oregon State University, he had already visited and liked the town.
And the move had a fringe benefit: Since McCarthy was able to buy a house in Corvallis he won’t have the 60-mile work commute he faced in San Jose — a trip that could be more than three hours long in bad traffic.
“By moving here I basically gained back about 25 hours a week (in commute time),” he said.
McCarthy officially started on the job in Corvallis on June 17, but outgoing fire chief Roy Emery, who is officially retired, has been hired back as a casual employee to support McCarthy during the transition. Emery’s official last day is July 19.
Having attended training and drills, McCarthy said his initial impression is that Corvallis a very professional department.
“I am very impressed at the level of service they are providing,” he said.
McCarthy, who with San Jose worked his way up the ladder to become a captain, then a battalion chief and then a division chief, said as a fire-service leader he emphasizes three Ps: preparedness, professionalism and pleasantly surprised, which is how he wants the community to feel about the level of service they receive from the department.
McCarthy said the first 22 years he was in operations with San Jose. As a deputy chief, he was in charge of operational support, meaning he was responsible for training, maintaining firefighting vehicles and equipment at more than 30 fire stations.
He said his background in both operations and the support side of emergency response give him the ability to problem-solve by examining them from multiple angles.
McCarthy added that he’s interested in speaking to community groups and service organizations.
The fire department’s administrative offices are located in the downtown fire station, which can be reached at 541-766-6961.