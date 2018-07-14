Katie Knower of Albany has succeeded Rebecca Bond as the new historic resources coordinator for the Albany Visitors Association.
Bond has been promoted to succeed Jimmie Lucht as the AVA's executive director. Lucht has retired.
As historic resources coordinator, Knower's job will be to work as the AVA's liaison with various organizations, including the Albany Regional Museum, the Monteith House and the Historic Carousel & Museum.
"I'm excited to help build community by highlighting the history of Albany and promoting our wonderful museums," she said.
Knower grew up in Albany, graduating in 2007 from West Albany High School. She went next to the University of Oregon to study art and art administration, which gave her a strong background in event planning, museum curating and community arts.
She spent a year in the Bend area after graduating from the University of Oregon and returned to Albany after that. Most recently, she's been working as a project coordinator at Oregon Web press.
"I grew up in Albany and have always had an interest in the historic architecture in our area," Knower said. "So when I heard about this position, I saw it as an opportunity to combine my education, previous work experience and passions/interests."
Knower and her husband, Zack Gilliland, and their boxer dog, Mozzie, live in a historic house in Albany's Monteith District: a 1911 Craftsman bungalow.
One of her first projects with the Albany Visitors Association will be to coordinate the 39th annual Interior Tour of Historic Homes, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 28.
