New cookie business sparks controversy in North Albany

An Albany cookie business opened its doors this month, but its arrival has some community members saying they will take their business elsewhere.

Cookie Plug, inspired by hip-hop culture, graffiti and the streets, was born in Southern California. But in Albany, Oregon, its graffiti art style and street references are not welcomed by all.

Beyond cookie cutter

Spattered in bright blue, orange and purple hues, graffiti style letters are scrawled up and down the walls of Cookie Plug, 609 NW Hickory St. One reads, “it was all a dream,” a reference to a song by rapper Biggie.

Throwback hip-hop plays over the speakers as employees fill boxes with cookies, called “phatties” for their girth: about 4 inches wide and a half-inch thick.

In the back, dough is formed in silicone molds before it is fetched out of the oven with careful hands, covered in oven mitts that fit to the elbow.

A sweet aroma fills the space and even creeps through the vents to the next-door businesses. Some customers have even come in just because they were enticed by the smell, employee Amber McLaughlin said.

Technically, her title is “Doughp Dealer,” a street reference to drugs, she said.

To be clear, they don’t sell those kinds of cookies. It’s all in good fun, McLaughlin said.

“We’re like Crumbl’s gangster cousin,” Drea Andrews, Oregon district manager of Cookie Plug, said in reference to a popular cookie chain that has already made its way to Corvallis and Albany.

With names like “Snooperdoodle” and “Purple Haze,” the 13 flavored cookies reference street culture, drugs and rappers.

“We’re not cookie cutter by any means,'’ Andrews said.

Cookie controversy

Albany's reception to the unique branding is hit or miss, Andrews acknowledged. The grand opening, held mid-December, went well, she said. She didn’t receive any negative feedback personally but did see some complaints on Facebook she said.

“A lot of people don’t like how we represent ourselves," Andrews said.

Some are turned off by the artwork or the promotion photos with girls that have long nails and tattoos, she said.

"I am not a fan of the stores design and artwork either," wrote one poster in the Facebook group Albany Happenings. "My husband commented it really didn't seem to fit with the overall look of the area, reminded him of when we had to live in the hell of what is Baltimore city lol!

"In any case, we definitely aren't fans, but also we probably aren't their market demographic lol!"

Others are concerned by their use of plastic, Andrews said. Cookie Plug serves its cookies in plastic marijuana-style containers, and the drinks come in Styrofoam cups.

The cups are a street reference too. The double Styrofoam cup is often referenced in rap songs to keep the street drug “purple drank” cool. Purple drank is a mixture of codeine cough syrup with alcohol and a soft drink.

Even the take-home cookie dough is a reference to drugs, with its taped-up packaging made to look like 1,000 grams of cocaine.

But despite some negative feedback, the Albany business made $4,000-plus more than the Eugene storefront's opening day.

“I honestly think people who haven’t come in have been the ones with negative comments,” McLaughlin said.

Tough cookie

Inspired by street art and graffiti, franchisor Cookie Plug started in Southern California and has since found a home in 25 locations in the past three years.

It's done well in upscale neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and has had a great reception in Eugene, Andrews said.

She believes the Albany reaction could be a product of it being a more rural area, and the store's presence might be a shock to some of the more conservative neighborhoods in town.

McLaughlin, who has lived in Albany most of her life, said the North Albany location may be home to "more conservative people than other parts of Albany."

But on the whole, McLaughlin thinks Cookie Plug “fits Albany’s vibe.”

And the fact that Cookie Plug is open later than most businesses in Albany, often closing at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. when other cookie businesses are closed, gives people options, she said.

Although the business leans into an edgy street persona, that's OK, Andrews said.

“There’s room in this town for everybody."