New composite released to ID remains found in Sweet Home

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is using a new composite drawing and DNA analysis to try to identify the woman whose remains were found last year near Sweet Home.

Local law enforcement is working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and a private DNA service called Parabon Nanolabs, based in Reston, Virginia, in an effort to identify the remains that were found near Gordon Road in April 2020, according to a news release.

Based on DNA evidence, the lab has worked up a new composite drawing of what the woman looked like. The analysis found that the remains likely belonged to a white adult female with light brown/blonde hair, fair skin, green or hazel eyes and zero or few freckles.

The news release from the sheriff's office states that the woman was found wearing a purple Apana brand, full-zip athletic jacket (size extra small), a green BKE Core brand camisole with spaghetti straps, a Victoria’s Secret heather gray front-zip sports bra, a black fabric bandanna, Wrangler’s brand blue denim jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets (size 5/6 by 32-inch length) and black Steve Madden brand dress boots (size 9.5).