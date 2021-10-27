New coffee shops in Downtown Albany, get the scoop

Coffee lovers gathered together, cupping their hands around steaming fall lattes as the ribbon was cut at The Brim Coffee Co., 241 First Ave. W. in Albany, on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Tiesha and Russell Williams first tried opening their coffee shop inside the YMCA in January 2020. Two months later, pandemic restrictions caused them to shutter that location for good.

Tiesha said the idea came to her one day to put together smoothie and espresso kits for people to take home and make themselves. The kits were successful, drawing in more customers than she had before.

The Grove Church, where the Williamses attend worship, bought the building at 241 First Ave. W. The couple opened their coffee shop there in July, and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Wednesday.

Customers wrote their names and praises in a signature book, bought raffle tickets for free menu items and munched on Russell’s fresh Reese’s Pieces scones. Other free samples at the event were sweet iced pumpkin cold brew and cookies. Tiesha said an autumn seasonal favorite is the chai white chocolate chip latte.

Each coffee cup has a handwritten note that changes every time customers come in. Some Brim Coffee lovers donned gray, black or cream colored beanies with the logo sewn onto it.