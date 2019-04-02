Benjamin Leland Bucknell, the 23-year-old man charged with attempted murder, assault, arson and other crimes in a brutal 2017 knife attack that injured five people in northwest Corvallis, now faces four additional charges in the case — including attempted aggravated murder.
The aggravating factors alleged are the multiple intended victims and the use of a weapon in the crime.
If convicted, that charge would send Bucknell to prison for at least 10 years under Oregon’s Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing rules — 2 ½ years longer than the statutory minimum for any of the other charges against him.
Bucknell appeared in Benton County Circuit Court Tuesday morning for arraignment on the new charges, which also include second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree criminal mischief.
Altogether he now faces 24 charges: one count of attempted aggravated murder, six counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree arson and one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Bucknell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Prosecutors allege that Bucknell set fire to a house in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Street on the morning of May 22, 2017, then broke in and attacked the residents with a knife, injuring three of them so badly they had to be taken to a hospital.
Bucknell also faces charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief in a related case that stems from a February 2017 break-in at The Retreat, a large apartment complex near Oregon State University.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.
In May he pleaded no contest to assault in the 2015 beating of a 22-year-old man in a bathroom at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany.
On Tuesday he appeared before Judge Locke Williams in striped jail scrubs and a gray sweatshirt, shackled at hands, feet and waist, and listened impassively as the new charges against him were read. He answered “yes” and “no” when the judge asked him if he understood his rights and had any questions.
Bucknell was represented in court by Josh Ewing, a partner in the Portland firm of Boise Matthews LLP.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko represented the state.
Bucknell’s next scheduled court appearance is a case management hearing set for 8:30 a.m. on May 28.
A 14-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 8.