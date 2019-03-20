An Oregon State University graduate student who was convicted of a hate crime late last year is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Benton County Circuit Court on a new charge in a separate incident.
Andrew Joseph Oswalt, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned on a single count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly damaging a sign on July 21, 2017.
In November, Benton County Circuit Court Judge David B. Connell found Oswalt guilty of targeting the cars of activists meeting at the First Alternative Co-Op south and placing racist bumper stickers on them. That vandalism took place a little over a month before the incident for which Oswalt is facing the new charge.
Oswalt served 30 days in jail for a count of first-degree intimidation and third-degree criminal mischief for the bumper sticker incident. He was released January 10 and re-enrolled at OSU for winter term.
Ryan Joslin, Benton County’s chief deputy district attorney, said the district attorney’s office was aware of the event that forms the basis for the new case at the time the office was prosecuting him for the first incident.
“Evidence obtained from the crime lab recently has allowed us the ability to proceed on the newer case,” he said.
An attorney representing Oswalt filed a notice of his intent to appeal the initial conviction in January. However, Oswalt was denied a publically funded attorney to represent him in that case in early February.
Stephanie Hortsch, a deputy public defender with the Office of Public Defense Services, who filed Oswalt’s notice of intent to appeal, said she could not comment on why Oswalt was denied an attorney by the court.