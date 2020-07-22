New CEO steps in at The Corvallis Clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis Clinic has a new CEO, the company announced Monday.

James Kaech, the former vice president of operations, is stepping in as top executive, replacing Ed Kelly who served in the role since September 2018. Kaech has been with The Corvallis Clinic for just under two years.

According to public relations coordinator Mona Goudarzian, Kaech’s career in healthcare has spanned 30 years, including a previous CEO position at Iliuliuk Family and Health Services in Alaska.

“I’m honored and privileged for the opportunity to continue my leadership with The Corvallis Clinic,” Kaech said in Monday’s news release. “As the previous VP of Operations, my goal is to continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care, while providing support and guidance to our staff.”

Jeremy Brower, previously the Clinic’s director of practice management, will fill in as Kaech’s VP of operations.

Goudarzian said changes in leadership have become common in the healthcare field during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our physician-owned organization relies not only on caring and capable health care providers but also on a strong Administrative team,” said the Clinic's Board of Directors president Dr. Carol Morcos in the news release. "We have such a team in place."

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

