New Central Park playground set to debut

Central Park is set to debut its new playground next week.
The downtown Corvallis fixture will open its remodeled play area either Monday or Tuesday, said Corvallis Parks and Recreation planner Jackie Rochefort.
The final pieces of the work by local contractor Scott Taylor, a veteran of dozens of Parks and Rec projects, will involve adding a picnic table to a sand area and removing the temporary construction fencing.
Also to be added is an elevated sand table that can be accessed by persons using wheelchairs.
Access and inclusion were key principles that Parks and Rec used when redesigning the park. The surface of the playground can accommodate individuals in wheelchairs, unlike the sand or wood chip playgrounds of old and the playground elements were selected in an effort to be attractive to a wide range of users.
The new playground also has a wrought-iron fence around it to better define the playground space.
The next phase of the project is the remodeling of the gazebo, which Rochefort said will be completed by mid-August.
The Central Park project cost $550,000 and is being paid for mainly by a state grant and parks systems development charges (SDCs), the fees levied against new development for parks infrastructure.
Parks and Rec also is wrapping up the remodeling and expansion of the Corvallis Community Center, formerly the Chintimini Senior and Community Center.
The $3 million project includes the addition of two classrooms and a video room to the current structure at 2601 NW Tyler Ave., plus new parking and a bioswale. The upgrade will be paid for by a combination of money from the Leonard and Edith Chandler Trust, grants and SDCs.
Rochefort said that staff are starting to move items into the center, with a mid-July opening tentatively set. A formal grand opening will take place in mid-September, she said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
