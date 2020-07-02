New Central Park playground set to debut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Park is set to debut its new playground next week.

The downtown Corvallis fixture will open its remodeled play area either Monday or Tuesday, said Corvallis Parks and Recreation planner Jackie Rochefort.

The final pieces of the work by local contractor Scott Taylor, a veteran of dozens of Parks and Rec projects, will involve adding a picnic table to a sand area and removing the temporary construction fencing.

Also to be added is an elevated sand table that can be accessed by persons using wheelchairs.

Access and inclusion were key principles that Parks and Rec used when redesigning the park. The surface of the playground can accommodate individuals in wheelchairs, unlike the sand or wood chip playgrounds of old and the playground elements were selected in an effort to be attractive to a wide range of users.

The new playground also has a wrought-iron fence around it to better define the playground space.

The next phase of the project is the remodeling of the gazebo, which Rochefort said will be completed by mid-August.