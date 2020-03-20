New case brings Linn total to 19

Linn County now has 19 reported cases of COVID-19.

A single new case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was announced on Friday by the Oregon Health Authority.

No details about the new case were immediately available.

Benton County has had two reported cases of COVID-19, both in Corvallis residents who contracted the disease while visiting relatives in Washington state and who are remaining there during the quarantine period.

Linn County has the second-most COVID-19 cases of any county in Oregon, behind Washington County’s 31 cases. All told, 26 new Oregon cases were announced on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 114 cases in 16 counties. There have been three deaths – one each in Lane, Polk and Washington counties, according to data from OHA.

The state health agency said Friday it has tested 2,550 people in Oregon for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. In addition to the 114 positive cases, 2,003 people have tested negative for the disease and 433 are still awaiting test results.