New book on Lewis & Clark offers insights

It has been a while since I dipped into the lore of the Lewis & Clark expedition. I had a major fixation for about 10 years, starting about the time I moved to Oregon (1997) and read Stephen Ambrose’s best-selling book on the expedition.

More books, perhaps dozens more, followed, as well as Corps of Discovery-related trips to Seaside, Fort Clatsop, Cape Disappointment, Idaho and Montana. I spent Independence Day of 2000 at Fort Columbia on the Washington side of the Columbia River listening to author Dayton Duncan talk about the famous “vote” that members of the Corps took on where to camp for the winter of 1805-6.

The great appeal to me of the story of the Corps involved the trip’s difficulties and how the group persevered to get to the Pacific — and get back. One of my favorite lines from the literature was from Sgt. John Ordway, who wrote a letter to his parents that indicated he was heading west with Capt. Lewis and Capt. Clark and that he had left some money for them in a drawer … in case he didn’t return.

He said he would be back in about two years “if nothing prevents.” I just loved the optimism inherent in that statement. Quite a few things did prevent along the way, but they made it back, with gobs on information on the new piece of America purchased by President Thomas Jefferson.