New bike, pedestrian safety upgrades coming to Highway 20 in Sweet Home

New bike lanes, crossings, sidewalks and curb ramps are coming to Highway 20 in the east end of Sweet Home, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tree and brush clearing will start later in the week to make room for the improvements, according to an ODOT news release.

The majority of the tree and brush clearing work will be on ODOT right-of-way property, along with some near the railroad bridge. The clearing work is expected to be complete before March 1 to accommodate migratory bird regulations.

Traffic lanes in the area will be closed as needed, according to ODOT public information officer Angela Beers-Seydel.

The $3 million project will fund bike lanes along Highway 20 from the intersection on 53rd Avenue intersection to east of 60th Avenue.

Other improvements include mid-block crossings near 40th Avenue at Milepost 29 and 49th Avenue at Milepost 30. They will include median refuge islands, pedestrian activated rapid flashing beacons, curb ramps and advanced stop striping.

The project is also funding improvements to the marked school crossing at 54th Avenue with a median island refuge, ADA-compliant curb ramps and a curb extension on the southeast corner.

Beers-Seydel said construction should begin this spring and be completed by fall. Once construction begins, travelers should expect lane closures, flaggers and short delays in the area, according to Beers-Seydel. ODOT is expected to release schedule soon.

Access for pedestrians will be available and identified through and around work zone areas.

