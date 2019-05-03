Benton County’s newest judge took the oath of office on Friday in a brief, informal ceremony at the county courthouse.
With about two dozen friends, family members and co-workers looking on, Joan Demarest raised her right hand and swore to uphold the U.S. and Oregon constitutions and faithfully discharge the office of a judge in the Benton County Circuit Court.
The oath was administered by Presiding Judge Locke Williams while the court’s third jurist, Matthew Donohue, watched from the gallery.
Demarest was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown from among several applicants to succeed David Connell, who retired recently from the Benton County Circuit Court bench and now serves as a senior judge.
Judge Demarest will take up her new duties on Monday, and Williams let her know she’ll be greeted by a full caseload.
“Judge Donohue and I are excited to be working with a new colleague, and we’re here to give you any help you might need,” he said.
Demarest got emotional as she thanked those in attendance for their support.
“The joke in my family is I’m not going to be a hanging judge, I’m going to be the crying judge,” she said.
A formal investiture ceremony will be scheduled for a later date.