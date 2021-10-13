New Albany skate shop has owner Stoked

It was just a couple weeks ago that new Albany business owner Josh Slamp was hanging out at the Albany Skate Park with his 11-year-old son, Rocco. Slamp was taking a break from skating when another kid came up to him and said Slamp, 47, had to be the “oldest skater” the boy had ever seen at the Albany park.

Slamp took it as a compliment, and it’s this legacy of skating that he hopes to bring to life with his new downtown storefront, Stoked 2 Sk8, located inside the Two Rivers Market business complex on Broadalbin Street.

The temporary sign for Slamp’s business is made out of an old board he skated on for years. While he plans to have a larger sign for his front window at some point, he said this is a good way to celebrate where he came from and how he’s rekindled his passion for skating.

He has his son, in part, to thank for that. As his boy got into skating, Slamp himself started to get back onto a board and realize just how “rusty” he’s gotten — but also how much he missed skating in the last 20 years he’s spent working in the window drapery business and raising a family.

It’s that rekindled passion that helped him realize how much Albany is thirsty for a skate shop.