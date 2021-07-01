New Albany school board makes controversial member chairman

Thompson reiterated his comment that he felt the choice would be a "a bad first step for this board."

"That's all I'm going to say," he said.

Aguinaga joined Wilson and newcomers Pete Morse and Roger Nyquist in voting that he take the chairmanship, while Thompson voted no. Thompson also voted against a nomination to make Morse the vice chairman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During her comment period, Superintendent Melissa Goff also reproached the board for its choice.

"I would like to remind you that the complaint against Director Aguinaga, now Chair Aguinaga, was filed by myself and Assistant Superintendent (Lisa) Harlan. There were a number of incidents throughout the year that led to that complaint, all of those complaints were found to be founded, not only by the board but also by the board's legal counsel," she said.