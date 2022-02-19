Nerds with needs: Attendees find pandemic relief in city's first game convention

Within hours of arriving at Corvallis’ first public gaming convention on Saturday, Cooper Walter knew he had found his people.

He talked about his haul from the rows of vendors and workshops dripping with fantasy art and fan re-creations of popular anime characters at Corvallis Convention Center: Cute anime swag. Shiny dice. A deck of Pokemon cards.

“Someone gave me a sexy, kind-of cupid-demon Valentine’s Day card, four days after Valentine’s Day,” he said.

Walter said he moved to Corvallis from Menlo Park, California, to be closer to family. The town is smaller, he said, which he likes. But the coronavirus pandemic had turned him into a bit of a shut-in.

He said he didn’t know anyone under 70.

Then, news of a gaming convention of all things, he said.

“I heard nerd convention when I heard gamecon,” Walter said. “Those are my people.”

Walter, dressed in a snappy Pokemon-print suit, had just come from a judge’s room where he hoped the motif of generation-one starter characters from the long-running video game franchise on his clothes might win him recognition.

Like others at C3 GameCon, Yon Morgo, an Oregon State University student from Portland, had been well outside the area for other conventions. He said he’s been to Boise, Idaho, Seattle, and Spokane, Washington.

Morgo said he picked up convention buddies who kept in touch and now are good friends. Saturday was a sort of family reunion in a town he said has felt empty since the start of the pandemic.

“Literally three minutes away from where I live,” he said. “Of course I have to go.”

He dressed as Gyro, a cowboy from the manga “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” and stood in line with a number of cosplay contest entrants that shocked him.

“I’m stoked there are so many people. It makes me happy,” he said. “They not only wanted to come, but put effort into cosplay.”

Sequoia Gartnerway, a student from Ashland, won the competition with a cosplay of Zagreus from the video game "Hades."

