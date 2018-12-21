Jimmy Marr, the neo-Nazi agitator at the center of a brawl Monday on a downtown Corvallis street, remained hospitalized with a medical condition on Friday and still has not been charged with any crime, according to police.
Hospital personnel have repeatedly declined to provide any information on the status of Marr’s health, citing medical privacy laws.
Few details have emerged about the incident, which happened about 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Monroe Avenue, in front of a U.S. Bank branch and across the street from the Benton County Courthouse.
In the immediate aftermath, police would only say that there had been a fight and that they were investigating.
On Tuesday, the Corvallis Police Department announced that four people had been arrested on misdemeanor charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, booked at the county jail and released. The department said Marr also was believed to have been involved but was taken to a local hospital with an unspecified medical condition that may or may not have been related to the fight and that he had not been charged.
A sixth person believed to have been involved left the scene, and his identity was not released by police.
Marr, a 65-year-old Springfield resident, is a well-known advocate for the white nationalist movement. He drives a pickup truck with wooden side and rear panels which he paints with neo-Nazi slogans and symbols.
He has driven the truck to Corvallis at least twice before, displaying anti-Semitic messages, and has been linked to Andrew Oswalt, the Oregon State University student who was recently sentenced to jail time on hate crime charges.
On Monday, Marr’s truck was in Corvallis again, this time emblazoned with a large swastika and the symbol of Volksfront, a white separatist organization founded in Portland. Painted on the back was the slogan “‘Nazi’ is just the N-word for white men.”
The truck was parked in front of the courthouse on Northwest Fourth Street for part of the day, but sometime after 3 p.m. it was moved around the corner to Monroe, where the altercation broke out about 4.
It’s still not clear what started the fight or exactly who did what.
Lt. Dan Duncan, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department, said on Friday that the incident was still under investigation. He also left open the possibility that additional charges could be filed against those involved in the incident, including Marr and the still-unidentified sixth person.
So far, none of the people who have been charged in the incident are talking.
Bart Bolger, 64, a longtime Veterans for Peace activist who lives in Corvallis, declined to comment when contacted by the Gazette-Times.
The other three arrested on Monday — identified by police as Albert Grigorov, 22; Noah Julian Orduna, 23; and Conor Brian Butler, 19 — could not be reached for comment and did not return messages from the newspaper.
On Wednesday, a man identifying himself as Cameron Green called the Gazette-Times, saying he was an attorney acting as a spokesman for all four suspects who had been charged in the case.
Green said that three of the individuals — Grigorv, Orduna and Butler — were transgender women who use female first names.
He said the sixth person referred to by police was a Corvallis neo-Nazi and that it was that man, along with Marr, who instigated the brawl. The four who were charged, he said, were the victims in the case.
"They were the ones who were assaulted," he said.
“They were not the aggressors in this incident, but that’s all I’m prepared to say right now.”
However, none of what Green said could be independently verified by the newspaper.
The Benton County District Attorney’s Office, citing potential conflicts of interest in the matter, has handed over the case to Yamhill County for possible prosecution.
Yamhill County DA Brad Berry said Friday he was still examining the evidence in the case and did not yet know exactly how he would proceed.
“We will be reviewing that and making decisions regarding prosecution or not,” Berry told the Gazette-Times.