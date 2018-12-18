Corvallis police released new details on Tuesday about a fight that occurred Monday afternoon on a downtown street, but it’s still not clear what started the altercation.
The Corvallis Police Department did confirm that James Marr, a well-known neo-Nazi, was in the area where the fight occurred and that he had suffered “a medical event” that required transportation to a hospital.
“It is not yet known if the medical event was directly related to the fight,” the department said in a news release that went out shortly after noon.
No information on his condition was immediately available.
In the news release, police said the fight involved six people, four of whom were taken to the Benton County Jail, where they were charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and released.
The men who were charged are Albert Grigorov, 22; Ralph Bolger Jr., 64; Noah Orduna, 23; and Conor Butler, 19.
The cause of the fight and the events leading up to it are still being investigated, according to the news release.
Marr is known to drive a pickup truck with wooden side and rear panels that he paints with provocative racist and anti-Semitic messages. On Monday, a truck painted with a large swastika and a pro-Nazi message was parked for part of the day in front of the Benton County Courthouse and was later moved around the corner, to the 300 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue.
That’s the block where police say the fight erupted shortly before 4 p.m.
Marr, who lives in Springfield, has brought his truck to Corvallis before. He has also been linked with Andrew Oswalt, the Oregon State University student who was sentenced last week to 40 days in jail on hate crime charges for putting racist bumper stickers on cars outside a racial justice meeting.