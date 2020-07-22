Neighbors sound off against Safe Camp

The Benton County Planning Commission on Tuesday heard four hours and 45 minutes of reports and public testimony on the Safe Camp homeless operation at a church in southwest Corvallis.
No decision was made on the application by the First Congregational United Church of Christ for a conditional use permit on the camp, which has been operating since July 2019. Receiving the permit would give the camp more permanent status.
The Planning Commission will deliberate and vote on the proposal at its Aug. 18 meeting.
A total of 17 people testified, with the overwhelming majority opposing the application. Concerns raised by the neighbors included fire safety, neighborhood livability impacts and communications issues.
The West Hills Neighborhood Association has recommended that an advisory group be required as one of the conditions of approval that the county place on the camp should it receive a permit.
County staff chose not to recommend such a condition, and it remains unclear if such a group is likely to be formed.
Public testimony did not begin until after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night as the church was allowed to make a one-hour presentation which included nine speakers.
Some agencies impose time limits on such land use presentations, but Benton County does not.
“It is not typical that we impose time limits at all, but we felt it was important to get through all testimony in one hearing,” said Greg Verret, county Community Development director. “We emphasized and encouraged people to testify in writing due to uncertainty about the technology cooperation. In the future, I expect we would also set a time limit for the applicant's presentation. I didn't anticipate their presentation going as long as it did last night.”
The meeting was conducted remotely, which posed technological challenges for staff and ultimately the commission itself.
Staffers had to link up with all of the individuals hoping to speak during the public comment period as well as the commissioners and those representing the applicant. The meeting went into an unplanned recess at about 7:40 p.m. when the internet failed at the home of Commission Chair Ken Kenaston. Luckily, Kenaston lives just a short distance from the Community Development Department, where staffers were able to hook him back up.
“This was our first sizable public hearing using a virtual meeting platform,” said Verret. “From what I saw, the meeting went very smoothly, which is due to the major behind-the-scenes effort by county staff in preparation for and running the meeting.
“I'm glad we were able to be successful in this, because it's critical we be able to conduct public business in an inclusive way while keeping people safe from COVID-19. This was not an ideal way to hold this type of hearing, and I'm grateful for the adaptability people have shown.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
