After an hour of testimony Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey decided to continue an appeal hearing regarding a conditional use permit application by a couple who want to raise pigs on their property on Brewster Road who want to raise pigs.
The commissioners said they wanted fellow Commissioner Will Tucker, who is in Washington, D.C., to review the materials and listen to a recording of the hearing, and to weigh in on the matter at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 before a final decision is made.
The conditional use request was denied by the Linn County Planning Commission on Sept. 11.
Virgle and Wendy Reynolds purchased 14.5 acres at 33514 Brewster Road about four years ago. The property is composed of several parcels zoned Rural Residential 2.5-acre minimum.
Soon after their purchase, the couple began raising pigs, first in an old turkey shed on the property, and then free-range on pastures.
According to Wendy Reynolds, the couple have one boar and two sows at most times. The sows have more than one litter of piglets per year, but because the pigs are pasture-raised, it takes longer to grow them to a finish weight before slaughtering, than it would be in a confined feeding operation.
The Reynolds slaughter some of the pigs for their own use and allow people to pay for the slaughter and custom wrapping of other pigs, for which the Reynolds receive half of the total meat processed as payment.
They also sell some weaner pigs — 40 to 80 pounds — to area 4-H club members.
But there has been conflict with neighbors since the farming operation began, according to a staff report from the Linn County Planning and Building Department and the testimony of neighbors at Tuesday’s hearing.
Pigs have escaped from the Reynolds’ property and damaged neighboring properties and pig manure has a peculiar, unpleasant odor.
Neighbor Daniel Christensen said the Reynolds’ pigs escaped one time and rooted in his yard.
“It was not fun,” Christensen said. “Plus, their smell is offensive. They woke me up at 2:30 a.m. Monday because the pigs were screaming and our dog started barking.”
Another neighbor, Carol Carter, said she is concerned about pig effluent getting into the area watershed.
“Their waste will go into the ground and then into the river,” Carter said. “It will eventually cause issues.”
Carter said she has had the Reynolds’ pigs in her yard and a neighbor’s dog was chased by one of the pigs.
Neighbor Trudie Bason said she operates a small nursery near the Reynolds’ property and has been offended by both the smell of the operation and by the amount of trash on their property.
“My dad raised pigs,” Bason said. “Pigs stink.”
Bason said she has talked about the problem with the Reynolds and although the Reynolds made some improvements in their fences, the fences remain woefully inadequate.
Kristina Krabill provided written testimony and noted, “We are strongly opposed to allowing Virgle Reynolds to raise pigs on his property which is right next to ours. In absolute disregard for the land use/zoning laws of Linn County, Mr. Reynolds has been raising pigs on this property since we moved in."
Nyquist and Lindsey said they see the Reynolds’ wish to raise pigs as a compatibility issue.
“I see a big difference between raising a couple pigs to put meat in the freezer versus a commercial operation,” Nyquist said. “There is a big difference in size and scope. I’m very cautious about this. Pigs and residents don’t always go hand-in-hand.”