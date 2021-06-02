Neighbors back changes to Wildcat School plans

Complicating the pond/fence issue for neighbors at Wednesday’s meeting is the fact that the inside vertical slats of the current wooden model contain the carved names of those who donated money to help pay for the fence.

Complicating the planter strip issue is that should the district use updated city code to change the sidewalk configuration — new construction triggers the use of the city's transportation system plan update, which passed in December, 2018 — the parking lot would lose 22 of its 98 spaces.

Neighbors were adamant that such a loss would be a huge blow to the neighborhood because the parking lot often fills in its current configuration and there is no street parking on Northwest Satinwood at the west side of the school. The movement of cars through the lot is such a challenge that Beasley is out there daily in a yellow vest, orchestrating the pickup of students throughout the noon hour.

Neighbors also feared the loss of the landscaping as well. Retired teacher and community activist Becki Goslow, who led the volunteer effort to create the planter strip and who has championed its retention, noted at the meeting that she could use some irrigation in the strip and that some new trees would fill in some of the holes and provide a screen for the parking lot.

Right now, amid the euphoria of a meeting whose participants dubbed her the "mayor of the neighborhood" it seems like she stands a good chance to win her preservation battle.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

