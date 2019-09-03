Oregon State University is hosting a neighborhood meeting Thursday to discuss a zone change that is being requested for university property on Southwest 35th Street.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
The property, at 850 SW 35th, currently carries two zones, research and technology and OSU. The university is requesting removal of the research and technology zone. City of Corvallis approval is required for the change.
The university is planning to build a campus operations center on the site.
For more information call university land use planning manager Bob Richardson at 541-737-8503 or email bob.richardson@oregonstate.edu.