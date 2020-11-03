Nearman wins 4th term in Oregon House District 23

Republican Mike Nearman has captured a fourth term in the Oregon House.
Nearman, an Independence software engineer, had 18,990 votes in early unofficial results Tuesday night in a four-person field that also included Democrat Sean Scorvo of Monroe, Pacific Green and Progressive member Alex Polikoff of Corvallis and Libertarian Scott Clawson of West Salem.
Scorvo was polling 11,981 votes, with Polikoff at 1,395 and Clawson at 723. This was Polikoff’s fourth try in the race, with his high point 7.8% of the vote in a 2012 challenge won by Republican incumbent Jim Thompson. He was polling 4.2% in Tuesday's early returns.
The largely rural district includes pieces of Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties. The district, which has been reliably Republican for at least the past 10 elections, does not include the main Benton County population centers of Corvallis, North Albany and Philomath. Key cities in the district are Adair Village, Alsea, Amity, Dallas, Dayton, Jefferson, Monroe, Rickreall, West Salem, Willamina and parts of McMinnville.
Nearman was first elected in 2014 after ousting two-term incumbent Jim Thompson in the GOP primary. Nearman then defeated Democrat Wanda Davis 52.8 percent to 36.1 percent in the general election. Nearman defeated Thompson, running as an independent, by a 52.9 percent to 37.2 percent margin in the 2016 general election. No Democrat filed papers for the 2016 race.
In 2018 Nearman defeated Democrat Danny Jaffer by a 54.4% to 44.3% margin
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
