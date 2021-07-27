Nearman gets probation in Capitol riot case

Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor official misconduct count and has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.

The plea announcement and sentencing took place Tuesday before Marion County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Pellegrini.

Nearman was in his fourth term representing House District 23 until he was expelled from the Legislature on a 59-1 vote on June 11 for allowing protesters to enter the Capitol. Nearman was seen on video opening a side door at the Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020 to admit the protesters during a session in which the building was closed to the public.

During Tuesday's hearing Nearman acknowledged letting protesters into the Capitol but said he didn’t intend to cause harm. Nearman said he admitted the protesters because he believed they had a right to be in the building.

“I think that the citizens were allowed to be in the Capitol, so I was letting them in,” Nearman told the judge.

In the scuffle Dec. 21 with Salem and Oregon State police officers, six officers were injured and the building incurred thousands of dollars in damages.

“I don’t support what they did when they entered,” Nearman said.