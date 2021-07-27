Nearman gets probation in Capitol riot case

Former Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor official misconduct count and has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
The plea announcement and sentencing took place Tuesday before Marion County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Pellegrini.
Nearman was in his fourth term representing House District 23 until he was expelled from the Legislature on a 59-1 vote on June 11 for allowing protesters to enter the Capitol. Nearman was seen on video opening a side door at the Capitol on Dec. 21, 2020 to admit the protesters during a session in which the building was closed to the public.
During Tuesday's hearing Nearman acknowledged letting protesters into the Capitol but said he didn’t intend to cause harm. Nearman said he admitted the protesters because he believed they had a right to be in the building.
“I think that the citizens were allowed to be in the Capitol, so I was letting them in,” Nearman told the judge.
In the scuffle Dec. 21 with Salem and Oregon State police officers, six officers were injured and the building incurred thousands of dollars in damages.
“I don’t support what they did when they entered,” Nearman said.
“This plea and sentencing concludes an embarrassing and disgraceful event in our state’s history," said Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson. "I am thankful that no members of law enforcement, or anyone else were seriously injured as a result of Mr. Nearman’s irresponsible actions. Additionally, I am grateful to the Oregon State Police for their complete and thorough investigation that led to this conviction.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Nearman, 57, is a retired software engineer who lives outside Independence. He unseated Republican incumbent Jim Thompson in a 2014 primary and was re-elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He was the first Oregon legislator to be expelled in state history.
In addition to the official misconduct charge Nearman also faced a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. It was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Nearman also is required to perform 80 hours of community service and pay $2,700 for the damage caused to the building.
Nearman also is banned from the Capitol and its grounds and will pay $200 in court costs.
Nearman was replaced in the House seat by former aide Anna Scharf, who was elected July 6 by county commissioners from the four counties that are part of the district.
House District 23, a largely rural district, includes pieces of Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties. The district, which has been reliably Republican for at least the past 10 elections, does not include the main Benton County population centers of Corvallis, North Albany and Philomath. Key cities in the district are Adair Village, Alsea, Amity, Dallas, Dayton, Jefferson, Monroe, Rickreall, West Salem, Willamina and parts of McMinnville.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.