Nearly 9% of GAPS students currently quarantined

Greater Albany Public Schools disclosed on Tuesday that 8.6% of the district's in-person population is in quarantine.

The news was part of a report that included an update on new COVID-19 cases in the district and provided additional information on state procedures that led the district to quarantine students.

The announcement comes after just over a month of in-person learning being open broadly to GAPS students after the state shut classrooms down last April.

In total, GAPS has 6,852 students learning in person, in classrooms. There are currently 19 active student cases.

On April 23, districts across the state received additional guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority concerning the need for students to quarantine. These rules are set out by the state, not individual school districts.

Citing an increase in cases, hospitalizations and "more transmittable" variants of COVID-19, ODE now recommends a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated students who came in contact with individuals infected with the virus.

In compliance with the new state guidance, GAPS reported that there are currently 589 students in quarantine due to contact with a positive case.