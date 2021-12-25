National Weather Service warns of snow for Linn, Benton counties

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Linn and Benton counties, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday, cautioning of snow and low temperatures.
Heavy snow is expected in the Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon areas, with accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, according to the agency.
Alsea and other communities in the Coast Range could get 7 to 15 inches of snow by Monday morning.
For Sweet Home and areas in the Cascades foothills, 6 to 15 inches are predicted for areas below 1,500 feet in elevation, while areas above that could see 15 to 22 inches, the winter storm warning states.
With snow and ice covered roads, travel could be very difficult, even on the valley floor.
Travel could be impossible at locations in the Cascades, including Tombstone Pass, as up to 3 feet of snow could fall.
Even after Monday, conditions could be very wintry for the mid-Willamette Valley.
The National Weather Service has forecast a chance of snow through Thursday for the Albany and Corvallis areas, with overnight lows in the 20s until Thursday night.
The snow is likely due to much colder air that is moving south from Canada, and that could combine with widespread showery precipitation. Snow is expected in all of western Oregon and southwest Washington, the winter storm warning states.
For the Willamette Valley, locations further south may get more snow as they may be in the path of the combination of cold air and precipitation for longer, adds the notice, which was updated at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Those who must travel should keep snow chains and a winter survival kit – including a flashlight, food and water – in their vehicles in case of an emergency, according to the National Weather Service.
