National Frozen Foods cited by state for COVID-19 safety violation

“We expect employers to follow the appropriate requirements to protect workers against the spread of this disease,” said Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon OSHA, in the news release. “Continuing to do business as usual at the expense of worker safety is not acceptable.”

Oregon OSHA’s approach to fines is to impose modest penalties in the first instance for violations that are not willful or repeat violations, said a spokesman for the agency.

“It is also important to not take the penalty amount in isolation. We require employers to correct serious hazards. And if they don’t abate the hazard, then they risk substantially higher penalties,” wrote Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon OSHA.

National Frozen Foods apparently failed to institute proper safety measures for days.

An April 16 memo from plant manager Larry Hargreaves to National Frozen Foods employees obtained by the newspaper discusses two initial confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. “We have verified with the Health Department we should continue our regular work schedule. If you feel you have been exposed and need to self-quarantine, please inform the HR department,” Hargreaves wrote.