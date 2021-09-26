Name, image and likeness: It's a whole new ballgame for college sports

Nall noted that until NIL, NCAA rules prevented athletes from working (the reason such rules existed was because of massive fraud, but that is a story for another day).

“We only got a stipend,” Nall said, “and that wasn’t really enough to get by. I think (NIL) will be a good opportunity for kids to earn money while in college.”

Nall, like coach Tinkle, can see the time management challenges.

“It definitely would have put a lot on my plate,” he said. “But if someone wants to go in that direction ... at the end of the day it’s their choice. But they have to fit it into their schedule. Some guys might want to go see their family or their girlfriend or go to study hall or do their homework.

“It would definitely have to be someone good with time management.”

Nall also said he recognizes the challenge OSU faces in the new marketplace.

“The location definitely factors into it,” he said. “In L.A. and Chicago there are definitely more opportunities. You see that also in the NFL and with free agency in the NBA.

“People don’t want to go to Portland because it doesn’t have the size of market like L.A., Chicago and Miami.”