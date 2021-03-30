NAACP urges Albany's HRC to focus on a safe community for all

"Fostering that kind of community requires an unwavering commitment to equal opportunity, inclusion, and fair treatment for all residents, and a philosophy that recognizes diversity as a strength," the statement read. "Creating that kind of community requires an intentional emphasis on African Americans, Indigenous, and other people of color; as well as those with other marginalized identities; who have shouldered the plight of disparate living experiences in our local area."

In February, at the first meeting meant to map out the HRC's future, City Councilor Bessie Johnson questioned the need for festivals dedicated to certain cultures, saying, "Events should be for everyone. It shouldn't be a Latino event or Hungarian event or German event. I go to St. Mary's (Catholic Church), and we had a festival (where) we had food and dances for everyone. So everyone felt comfortable going. It wasn't just like, OK, this is a Latino thing, I don't really want to go there because I guess it's for, and I don't want to offend anybody, but it's for their kind."