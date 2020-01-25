NAACP leader speaks at City Club Monday

Angel Harris, president of the Corvallis/Albany branch of the NAACP, will talk about racism, advocacy and life in a brown body at the next meeting of City Club of Corvallis.

The NAACP chapter has joined with other local advocacy groups to urge the city of Corvallis to hire a response person in the face of what they believe is an increasing number of racially motivated incidents.

The meeting will begin at noon Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St. There is no charge to attend, but lunch is available at a cost of $10 for City Club members or $15 for nonmembers.

To reserve lunch, send an email to info@cityclubofcorvallis.org.

