NAACP leader calls for action

Think racism doesn’t exist in progressive Corvallis?
Ask Angel Harris. She’ll tell you different.
As president of the Corvallis-Albany chapter of the NAACP, Harris told about 60 people at a meeting of the City Club of Corvallis on Monday, she regularly hears reports about children of color being taunted at school by their white classmates — and complaints from anguished parents who can’t understand why the schools aren’t doing more to stop it.
The problem seems to have ramped up since the 2016 election, Harris said, although she added it would be a mistake to point to any one person or event.
“It’s not like racist incidents weren’t happening all along, but they’re more aggressive now,” she said — and not just among schoolchildren.
“My husband had never been called the N-word, but two years ago he experienced it to his face while walking down the street in Corvallis.”
Harris, who was born in Mississippi, said she didn’t realize she was black until she moved to Portland with her family when she was in middle school. Suddenly, instead of being surrounded by people who looked like her, she was living in a mostly white city in a mostly white state with a history of exclusion laws against blacks.
She felt even more isolated after moving to Corvallis, where she said she’s been made to feel “less than” the town’s white majority.
Harris said she hears from many well-intentioned whites that they’re “doing the work” to fight racism, but she suggested that too few of them have done the work to look into their own hearts and confront the innate assumptions of racial superiority that are the inevitable result of centuries of white privilege and racial oppression.
“This is why I’m up here,” she said, “because those are the products of systemic racism.”
When Oregonians find out she’s from Mississippi, Harris said, they often make comments about Southern racism and imply that things are better here. Many of them seem unaware of Oregon’s own racist history, including a constitutional provision that banned slavery but also prohibited free blacks from settling in the state.
“We really need to stop pointing the finger at other states, and we need to deal with our own racist history and how it impacts us today,” Harris said.
Former NAACP officer Shelley Moon, who was in the audience at Monday’s meeting, shared her own recent experience with racism. In the past year, she said, she’s been called the N-word two or three times, had a dog sicced on her and had a woman paw her in a restaurant.
She asked the white people in the audience to go beyond expressions of support for people of color and take action — by asking people of color about their experience of racism, establishing friendships with them and taking action when they see acts of racism being committed against them.
“Every time we walk out the door in our black and brown bodies, we are at risk,” Moon said. “If you want to be a true ally … you have to be willing, in my belief and experience, to take a risk, like we do every single day.”
Much of the meeting was given over to questions from the audience, many of which came from white people who asked what they could do to fight racism.
Harris asked the audience to support a call from the NAACP and others for the city of Corvallis to hire a full-time bias response person to address incidents of racism that happen in the city.
But most of all, she told her listeners, get involved and stay engaged by listening to people of color, confronting your own assumptions about race and white privilege, joining organizations such as the NAACP and being willing to serve the cause.
“Please don’t let this be some drive-by topic for you,” she said.
“(People of color) don’t get the privilege of sitting this one out. So I would challenge you to stop sitting this one out. Stop saying what other people should do and say, ‘How can I join in?’ “
