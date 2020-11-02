N. Albany residents under boil notice until Tuesday

A main water line break that took hours to repair had residents in a North Albany neighborhood under a boil water notice through Monday.

On Sunday, the area of Countryman Circle, Regency Heights and Winn Drive reported experiencing a change in water pressure.

The cause, according to city crews, was a break in a 6-inch asbestos-cement water main, and a boil water notice was issued for 69 homes.

Water had to be shut off while crews made repairs that the city said were completed by 11:30 p.m. But on Monday, Albany Public Works announced that the area would remain on a boil water notice until Tuesday.

Due to the broken main, the city had to perform Coliform bacteria testing to ensure water was safe to drink. The results of those tests were expected back on Monday but have since been delayed to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When a water main loses pressure in an uncontrolled fashion,such as from a leak, water can backflow through the line, possibly allowing bacteria to get into drinking water, said said water operations supervisor Jeff Kinney.

Crews valved off the system in the area and made the repair but cannot advise drinking the water until test results are back.